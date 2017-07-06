Boys attempt to steal phone, money in scuffle with teen

Police are investigating the robbery of a 16-year-old boy in Goodna which took place around 11pm last night.

The teen was walking along Albert St when he was approached by two boys who asked to use his mobile phone.

The 16-year-old managed retrieved his phone, however the two boys attempted to steal his mobile and after a brief scuffle stole a sum of money.

No one was physically injured.

One boy is described as Caucasian, approximately 187cm tall, light brown short hair and a slight build, and was wearing a black hooded jumper and thongs.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.