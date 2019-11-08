Boys attacked and robbed by group of youths

Police are appealing for information after a group of boys were punched several times to the face and had their bikes stolen yesterday afternoon.

About 3.15pm five students were riding their bicycles home through Cranbrook Park when they were set upon by several youths.

A 14-year-old boy was punched several times to the face and had his bike stolen.

A second boy aged 13 was forced off his bicycle. The youths then fled on his bicycle with his helmet.

A third boy, also aged 13, had a G-shock watch stolen from his wrist after it was snatched by the youths.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage near Cranbrook Park between 3pm to 3.30pm to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902208761