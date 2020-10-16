Boyfriend still a ‘person of interest’ in backpacker death

POLICE have confirmed the boyfriend German backpacker Simone Strobel remains a person of interest in her death, and announced a reward to help solve her murder.

Superintendent Scott Tanner, commander of Richmond Police District, spoke after an announcement of a $1 million reward for information about Simone Strobel's death.

The Superintendent took questions, but refused to confirm if new information triggered this announcement.

"Police have been working for the last 15 years constantly on this investigation so this is another step in that investigation.

"Police from Strikeforce Howea, which are detectives attached to the Richmond Police District, have been working on this for the past 15 years - they constantly review any new information that comes in and that information is treated on it's merits."

Simone Strobel with Tobias Suckfuell.

Key points in the investigation

Supt Tanner confirmed that Ms Strobel's former boyfriend, Toby Moran, formerly Tobias Suckfuell, remains a person of interest.

"As was clear at the 2007 inquest, the then boyfriend is certainly a person of interest and he remains a person of interest in this investigation, police are keeping an open mind on all circumstances around this homicide."

"The inquest did identify a number of persons of interests, however, our investigation will take us where it takes us.

"This reward is open to any person anywhere in the world, so if they're in Germany, or they're in Australia or any third country and they provide information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of these people, then they are eligible for the award.

"For someone to be eligible for that reward, we have to find the person responsible."

Supt Tanner said the police were in constant contact with Strobel's family who were located in Germany.

"Police have been in constant contact with the family in Germany, they have been informed of the latest reward on offer, police have also been in contact with the police in Germany who have been assisting in our inquiries since 2005.

"The family are hopeful that this reward will lead to information where the people responsible for this murder will come forward and be prosecuted.

"We owe it to the family and we owe it to the communities in both Australia and Germany to bring these people to justice."

Supt Tanner said the police believe people in the community have information relating to the murder.

"Police have no doubt that there are people that are aware of the circumstances around the homicide of Simone, we implore those people to come forward because it will only be a matter of time before police come knocking."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

The public are reminded not to report crime via the NSW Police social media pages.