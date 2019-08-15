Boyfriend ruins Christmas by torching dad's car

ARSONIST and thief Christian Shields spoiled Christmas for an Ipswich man when he stole a car before setting it alight under a railway bridge.

Ipswich District Court heard Shields had a growing criminal history, having been before court 22 times to be sentenced for crimes including violent robbery, assault when armed, unlawful wounding, and stealing.

Appearing in the dock, Christian Samuel Shields, 39, pleaded guilty to arson of a motor vehicle on December 25, 2017; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; assault causing bodily harm at Aldershot on April 12, 2018; stealing; and possession of tainted property.

Shields also pleaded to causing wilful damage during a domestic violence offence.

The Crown legal officer said Shields set fire to property including a bed and a microwave and this damaged a power pole after the flames reached 4-5m in height.

An assault occurred inside a jail in April 2018 where Shields "primarily was kicking a jail inmate", the court was told.

The Crown legal officer said Shields' mental health issues were exacerbated by his use of ice.

Shields has spent the past 18 months in jail.

Judge Orazio Rinaudo shed some light on the Crown facts.

"Essentially, without going too much into it, you stole a vehicle of your girlfriend's father and drove it. Set fire to it, destroyed it," he said.

"Six photos show the damage. In addition, other property of your girlfriend which you destroyed."

Judge Rinaudo said Shields assaulted a prisoner inside the Maryborough Corrections Centre in what was a serious attack.

Shields was sentenced to three years' jail, suspended after 559 days, and a two-year sentence suspended for four years.

He was convicted and released to a two-year probation order for the assault causing bodily harm and possession of tainted property offences.