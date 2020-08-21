Teen ‘devastated’ after crash leaves girlfriend badly hurt

A TEENAGE driver whose girlfriend was seriously injured in a car accident had consumed an illicit substance before the crash, an Ipswich court has heard.

The substance involved remains a mystery despite the man being sentenced at Ipswich Magistrates Court for driving under the influence.

The court heard hat although full analysis of the substance was yet to be undertaken, police had confirmed it was not alcohol, and that the matter could still proceed because 19-year-old driver Peter Hodgson had requested for the matter to be finalised.

Regan Peter Hodgson, 19, from Brookwater, pleaded guilty to driving while UIL at Bellbird Park on July 10.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Hodgson was driving a car that crashed into a tree.

"There is no analysis certificate. The results are not back. I'm told the wait is possibly six months," Sgt Caldwell said.

"The defence is aware of this and he pleads guilty."

Defence lawyer Dave Garratt said Hodgson was 19 and his parents were at court to support him.

"He is in quite constant communication with his girlfriend who was injured and is now in hospital. She is due to be released tomorrow (Friday)," Mr Garratt said.

"They are still working through this. Both were not wearing seatbelts that night.

"He has (already) been fined for driving without due care, and for not wearing a seatbelt.

"He knows what ramifications could have been that night.

"The reality is he is unlikely to be seen before the court again.

"He feels extremely devastated at what happened to her. And both families are working together."

Mr Garratt said a letter from the girlfriend takes full responsibility for not wearing a seat belt.

"It is an early plea. He is only 19," Mr Garratt said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said she noted the references before the court, and that Hodgson had completed a QTOC program.

"You already understand the consequences of that action," Ms MacCallum said.

"I don't know the nature of the drugs. Obviously something was consumed that night.

"You have taken responsibility for the injuries suffered by your girlfriend from the crash."

Ms MacCallum convicted and fined Hodgson $900.

She said he held no licence since the crash on July 10, and disqualified him from driving for another eight months.