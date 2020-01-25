Darius Boyd’s telling new ink after captaincy news

ON THE afternoon when Alex Glenn had taken over the captaincy of the Brisbane Broncos, Darius Boyd was dealing with it how he knows best - at home with his family.

Boyd's wife, Kayla, shared an Instagram video late on Friday of her husband in the pool at their Hendra home playing with their two daughters, Willow, 4, and Romi, four months.

In the video, the name Romi was clearly visible in the fresh ink across Boyd's shoulder.

Boyd has all of the important women in his life inked on his body, including his grandmother's name, Delphine, on his wrist and his wife's name on his arm, as well as the letter K on his ring finger.

Romi was born premature in late September, at the start of the off-season, allowing Boyd weeks at home to enjoy his family of four.

Since his stint in rehab in 2014 for mental health struggles, Boyd has spoken of learning to put family first.

Darius Boyd at home with baby daughter Romi, whose name he has tattooed on his shoulder, and four-year-old Willow on Friday. Photo: Instagram / @kaylaboyd_

"He learnt a lot then and he admits that he used to put football first and family had always been second," Kayla told U on Sunday in December.

"Going through that experience he learnt that family is ultimately what matters most because they are going to be there through the hard times and the good times, so definitely having a second child to look forward to (this season) and just having Willow to come home to every day when he has a difficult day at training it reminds him of what's important."

Darius Boyd with daughters Willow and Romi Source: Instagram (Kayla Boyd)

When asked about stripping Boyd of the captaincy, coach Anthony Seibold agreed: "He has got great strategies in place around coping with the highs and lows of professional sport".