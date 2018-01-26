New milestone for little boy shot in face in accident

Miracle shotgun survivor Cameron Calvisi, 5, is loving being back home with his toys and puppy pal Buddy.

LITTLE Cameron Calvisi could start Prep as soon as next week, following his miraculous recovery from a gunshot wound.

The five-year-old was admitted to hospital with a bullet lodged in his spine on January 2, after being shot point-blank with a .22 rifle by his 12-year-old cousin near Stanthorpe in southern Queensland.

Following three major operations, Cameron was finally discharged from Brisbane's Lady Cilento Hospital yesterday.

Free from the bullet that almost claimed his life and wearing a specialised neck brace, Cameron and his father Robert were all smiles as they arrived home at the family's apple orchard at Cottonvale.

"I'm going to fill out all of the forms (for Prep) now and see if they can fit him in somewhere," Robert told The Courier-Mail yesterday.

"He's just so happy to be home. He's been running around and eating heaps of fruit."

After planting a kiss on his grandfather Tony's cheek yesterday afternoon, Cameron enjoyed the afternoon running around on the farm.

Robert, meanwhile, said he was keen for a good night sleep and a Jim Beam, after spending the first month of January sleeping on hospital couches.

Asked what he was most looking forward to about being home, Cameron said: "Seeing Nonno (Grandpa)".

"I'm just glad he's home safe. He's excited - so am I."