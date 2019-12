A boy has been rushed to hospital with a serious dog bite.

A boy has been rushed to hospital with a serious dog bite.

A BOY sustained head injuries late Tuesday night in a dog attack at Goodna.

Queensland Ambulance Service says paramedics were called to a home about 8.50pm, following a report a dog had bitten the boy on the head.

Paramedics, including critical care, took the toddler to Queensland Children’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.