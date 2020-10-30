A teenage boy has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car

Detectives are investigating a strange turn of events that's left a teen badly injured and a Logan home declared a crime scene.

At 4am Friday, emergency services were called to Compton Rd at Underwood after a teen boy was hit with a car.

He suffered serious injuries to his pelvis and was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The Courier-Mail understands police are investigating what happened in the lead up to the moment the 14-year-old boy was hit with the car.

It's understood the teen may have broken into a nearby home before a resident learned the teen was inside.

Police believe the teen fled the scene, before the resident drove after him in attempts to stop him.

The boy was allegedly struck by the car in the carpark at the Zone Underwood shopping centre. It remains a crime scene.

Police investigations are underway while the Forensic Crash Unit and local detectives are investigating at the home.

The boy remains in a serious condition.

Originally published as Boy run down, hit by car in break-in getaway