Life support switched off for Lagoon drowning victim

A seven year old boy was taken to Cairns Hospital in a critical condition after being pulled unconscious from the Cairns Lagoon. Cairns Regional Council lifeguards responded to the incident on the Esplanade. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

SUNDAY: A BOY has tragically died after drowning at the Cairns Esplanade Lagoon yesterday.

The seven-year-old boy was on holiday with his parents, and had touched down in Cairns from Japan just hours before heading to the Cairns Lagoon for a swim.

He was pulled from the water about 3.50pm yesterday. Lifeguards and critical care paramedics performed CPR on the boy before taking him to Cairns Hospital.

A Police Media spokesman said his life support was switched off at midday.

He said police are preparing a report for the coroner.

SATURDAY: A BOY is in a critical condition after a near drowning at the Cairns Esplanade Lagoon.

Paramedics were called to Pier Point Road at 3.52pm following reports of a post-immersion incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a male child suffered critical injuries.

He said critical care paramedics also attended before transporting the boy to Cairns Hospital at 4.15pm in a critical condition.

"Lifeguards have pulled at seven-year-old tourist from the pool, commenced resuscitation on the child and then we've had advanced care paramedics commence resuscitation on the child and transfer him to the Cairns Base Hospital," District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Duane Amos said.

"He was critical at that stage, but with the quick response of the lifesavers from the council and advanced care paramedics, our best wishes are with the family and the child at this stage."

The boy is believed to be a Japanese tourist.

"We've notified the consular office to give them as much support as they can at this sort of tragic time," Sen Sgt Amos said.

"Mum and dad appears to be travelling with the child, they only just arrived today.

"It's a tragic circumstance for them on what should be an enjoyable time in the festive season."

He urged people to be aware of their family members at swimming holes over the festive season.

"If you can't swim, then stay away from the water and stick to your bathroom," he said.

Bystander Cassandra Agarobe, who is visiting Cairns from Papua New Guinea, said security had called everyone out of the water once the Ambulance was approaching the area.

"We were doing a barbecue, the kids were swimming, we were just doing our usual thing here," the woman said.

"We didn't see what really happened.

"We started calling our children out of the water when we saw what was happening."