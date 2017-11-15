Menu
Boy suffers serious leg injury in accident

Andrew Korner
by

UPDATE 1.30PM: A BOY has been taken to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after being hit by a car this morning.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Toongarra Rd and Avon St at Leichhardt about 11.40am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman says the child has sustained a significant leg injury.

He has been transported to hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A YOUNG boy is being assessed for leg injuries after colliding with a car at Leichhardt this morning.

The accident was reported at the intersection of Toongarra Rd and Avon St about 11.40am.

Paramedics are assessing the boy's injuries and are yet to report back on how serious they are.

