Boy suffers serious leg injury in accident

UPDATE 1.30PM: A BOY has been taken to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after being hit by a car this morning.
Paramedics were called to the intersection of Toongarra Rd and Avon St at Leichhardt about 11.40am.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman says the child has sustained a significant leg injury.
He has been transported to hospital in a stable condition.
