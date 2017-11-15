Boy suffers serious leg injury in accident

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

UPDATE 1.30PM: A BOY has been taken to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after being hit by a car this morning.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Toongarra Rd and Avon St at Leichhardt about 11.40am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman says the child has sustained a significant leg injury.

He has been transported to hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A YOUNG boy is being assessed for leg injuries after colliding with a car at Leichhardt this morning.

The accident was reported at the intersection of Toongarra Rd and Avon St about 11.40am.

Paramedics are assessing the boy's injuries and are yet to report back on how serious they are.