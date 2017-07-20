Schoolboy hit by car, woman injured in garage mishap

A BOY was hurt after colliding with a car at an Ipswich school this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Fernbrooke State School, on Regents Dve, Redbank Plains, following reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian about 2.40pm.

His injuries were described as minor and he was taken to Lady Cilento Hospital in a stable condition.

An hour later an elderly woman was treated for injuries following an accident at an aged care facility west of Ipswich.

The 80-year-old was hurt when a vehicle collided with a garage at Cabanda Aged Care on John St, Rosewood about 3.30pm.

The woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, complaining of abdominal pain.