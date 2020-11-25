Menu
The Forensic Crash Unit are on the scene of a serious crash at King St, Caboolture.
Boy fights for life after hit by tyre

by Danielle O’Neal
25th Nov 2020 7:28 PM
A boy has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly hit by a tyre in Caboolture.

Emergency services were called to reports of a pedestrian and vehicle incident on King St about 4.30pm.

Early reports indicate the boy was struck by a tyre that has been flung from a vehicle travelling down the street.

The boy has been taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

King St has been blocked from Beerburrum Rd with diversions in place.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

King Street is the major thoroughfare road in Caboolture.

The incident occurred outside of the Caboolture Square shopping centre.

The car involved was a blue utility.

More to come.

