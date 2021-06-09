Menu
A 13-year-old boy has died in a single-vehicle crash involving an allegedly stolen car in Bowen on Wednesday morning. Picture: Kirra Grimes
News

Boy driving ‘stolen’ car killed in crash

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
9th Jun 2021 1:31 PM | Updated: 2:12 PM

A 13-year-old boy has died in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning, hours after the car was allegedly stolen from a home in north Queensland.

Queensland Police said the vehicle rolled while travelling near the intersection of King St and Queens Road in Bowen at 6.45am.

It’s understood the car also burst into flames.

Emergency services were called to the scene before 7am on Wednesday. Picture: Kirra Grimes
While the 13-year-old Bowen boy died at the scene, onlookers provided assistance and first aid to the passenger – a 14-year-old Sarina boy.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s alleged the car had been stolen from a Sarina address hours before the crash. Picture: Kirra Grimes
Police allege the vehicle had been stolen from an address near Sarina around 4am on Wednesday morning, but investigations into how the car came into the possession of the teenage boys are ongoing.

The Forensic Crash Unit, Child Protection Investigation Unit and CIB are all involved.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Boy driving ‘stolen’ car killed in crash

