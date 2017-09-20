Unknown boy identified after serious crash involving scooter

A photo of the boy’s scooter has been released by police to assist in identifying the boy.

LATEST: Police have identified a 16-year-old boy injured in a serious traffic crash at Brassall earlier today.

QPS appeal to identify boy hurt in scooter crash

UPDATE: Police are seeking public assistance to help identify a boy who was injured in a serious traffic crash at Brassall this morning.

Officers were called to Atlantic Dr at 11.15am after a vehicle and scooter collided.

The rider of the scooter, 16, was taken to the PA Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have conducted extensive investigations but they have been unable to identify the boy at this stage.

He is Caucasian, 16-years old, approximately 155cm tall and with short brown curly hair.

Anyone who may have information which may assist police are being urged to contact them.

Boy critically injured following crash involving scooter

1PM: Police are investigating the cause of an accident that has left a boy critically injured this morning.

An accident involving a scooter and a vehicle was reported at Atlantic Dve, Brassall about 11.10am.

The boy riding the scooter sustained a serious head injury.

He has been taken to PA Hospital under the care of the Queensland Ambulance Service high acuity response team.

A female aged in her 40s has been assessed for injuries but does not require transport to hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the accident.