Boy critical after near drowning

A boy has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a near drowning incident at a public pool this afternoon.
by Danielle O’Neal
16th Nov 2019 6:41 PM
A BOY is in a critical condition after a near drowning incident at a public pool on Brisbane's southside this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the Runcorn Pool on Bonemill Rd in Runcorn at 3.20pm.

Critical care and high acuity units treated the child on scene before he was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police remain on scene.

Earlier on Saturday, a boy was taken to hospital after a near drowning in a private pool at Broadbeach.

