Tragic accident: Boy, 3, dies after being found in pool

BREAKING: A three-year-old has drowned in what police describe as a tragic accident, west of Toowoomba.

The young boy died last night after he was found in a swimming pool in Roma.

Roma police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Duane Frank said police were contacted by the boy's concerned mother after he appeared to have wandered away from the family residence about 6pm.

"The mother, neighbours and friends commenced a search of the street and neighbourhood," he said.

"Local police attended the scene and commenced a search of the area including bushland at the rear of the residence."

The boy was located shortly after in a neighbour's swimming pool, the same street as the family home.

"He was retrieved from the pool by police who commenced CPR and first aid, assisted by medical staff nearby," Snr Sgt Frank said.

The boy was transported to Roma Hospital but died the same night.

"At this stage the police investigation is continuing, speaking with family, witnesses and other people involved," he said.

"There will be a forensic examination of the scene and at this stage police are of the view it has been a tragic accident."

EARLIER: A young boy is in a critical condition after a near-drowning at a rural property west of Toowoomba.

The incident happened at a private residence at Roma about 7.18 last night.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene "post-immersion".

He was transported to Roma Hospital in a critical condition.