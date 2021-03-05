Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Boy critical after being pulled from pool

by Erin Lyons
5th Mar 2021 11:12 AM

 

A young boy was pulled unconscious from a swimming pool on the NSW south coast on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to a caravan park on Kings Point Drive in Ulladulla about 5.30pm.

Bystanders desperately tried to revive him by performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

He was flown to the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick in a critical condition.

Officers attached to South Coast Police District are investigating.

More to come

Originally published as Boy critical after being pulled from pool

More Stories

children editors picks tragedy water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tyre spikes used on runaway crooks travelling at 160km/h

        Premium Content Tyre spikes used on runaway crooks travelling at 160km/h

        News A search is under way for a group of offenders who fled from police along the Warrego Highway, before dumping a suspected stolen vehicle.

        ‘Sick of it’: Construction waste dumped by busy road

        Premium Content ‘Sick of it’: Construction waste dumped by busy road

        Environment Ipswich City Council is investigating the illegal dumping of a large amount of...

        FOR SALE: Final lots up for grabs at Ripley estate

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Final lots up for grabs at Ripley estate

        Property Developers credit popular HomeBuilder scheme as deciding factor

        Police investigating serious head-on highway collision

        Premium Content Police investigating serious head-on highway collision

        News A 60-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane and a 23-year-old was taken...