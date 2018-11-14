Little boy’s heartbreaking final words to his mum

Charlie Proctor, 5, needed a liver transplant after being diagnosed with hepatoblastoma in 2016

Charlie Proctor, 5, needed a liver transplant after being diagnosed with hepatoblastoma in 2016

A boy who captured the heart of the globe - as well as superstar singer Pink - with his brave cancer battle told his mummy "I'm sorry" before he died.

Charlie Proctor, five, from Church in the UK needed a liver transplant after being diagnosed with a rare tumour in 2016.

Charlie was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare tumour that begins in the liver and is usually found in children up to three years old.

But his parents Amber Schofield and Ben Proctor failed to raise the £855,580 ($1.5m) they needed for the op in the US after a last-ditch plea.

Charlie won the hearts of the nation during his battle.

Devastated Amber wrote on Facebook on Saturday: "Last night at 23:14 my best friend, my world, Charlie, took his final breath.

"He fell asleep peacefully cuddled in my arms with daddy's arms wrapped around us. Our hearts are aching.

"The world has lost an incredible little boy. Charlie, you gave me chance to be a mum.

Little Charlie Proctor had been battling a rare form of cancer for more than two years

"You showed me what love really means Charlie. Now it's time to fly."

And just hours earlier, she posted a heartbreaking last picture of her son, saying he told her: "Mummy I'm sorry for this."

The family of Charlie said they wanted people to remember his sweet, cheeky nature.

Posting on the Charlie's Chapter page, she said: "This will be the last photo I post of Charlie. As the days go by he deteriorates more and more.

"I want them to remember how he looked, how cheeky he was, how hilarious, how grumpy he was because right now Charlie isn't any of those.

Charlie's mum posted a heartbreaking last picture of her son saying he told her 'Mummy I'm sorry for this'.

"Charlie, at one point, turned to me and said in the most quiet, panting voice, "Mummy, I'm so sorry for this" he was sorry because he wanted to move again and he felt he had to apologise for that?

"So now I know he also feels like he's somewhat 'in the way'. My heart broke!"

Charlie was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma - a rare tumour that begins in the liver - in February 2016.

Heartbroken parents closed their GoFundMe for son's lifesaving liver transplant after discovering it will cost more than estimated.

Friends and family desperately tried to raise cash to send him to America for lifesaving treatment but last month announced it was to end.

Charlie's family revealed their devastation at losing their little boy.

Almost £360,000 ($645,000) had been pledged to help Charlie including a £10,000 ($18,000) donation by singer Pink.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.