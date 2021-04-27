Boy assaulted during game of hide and seek

A man has been given a non-custodial jail term for two seperate incidents of indecently touching his younger brother in law.

A DAD who indecently assaulted his wife's younger brother in a wardrobe during a game of hide and seek was not reported to authorities until sexually assaulting the youth several years later.

The offender was charged when the second assault was reported to police.

He will not spend any time in jail after a judge found exceptional circumstances did exist, when he faced Ipswich District Court for sentence.

This included his efforts at rehabilitation and professional counselling.

The 37-year-old man pleaded guilty to indecently treating a child under 12 when under care in 2012 or 2013; and sexual assault of a youth aged 16 or 17 in either 2016 or 2017 (domestic violence offence).

The court heard the victim was his wife's younger brother.

He was found to have no sexual attraction to children.

The man's defence barrister said external and personal stresses the man had faced led to the offending.

The couple is now divorced but trying to maintain amicable relations for their young children.

The barrister said the man had made admissions of his conduct to family before the police were involved, and made no excuses.

In a message to his young brother-in law the apologetic man wrote: 'What happened to me shouldn't have happened to you'.

Psychological reports were given to Judge Dennis Lynch QC to read.

Judge Lynch said the first incident occurred when he indecently touched the boy while they were hiding in a wardrobe during a game of hide and seek.

The second sexual assault involved the man lying on top of the teenager when both were clothed.

Judge Lynch said he had no criminal history and his guilty pleas spared the teenager from having to give evidence.

He noted his letter of sincere apology to the teenager expressing regret for what he had done.

Documents before the court outlined the ongoing efforts he had made, including counselling.

The court heard the defendant himself had been sexually abused as a child.

Judge Lynch said that when growing up as a young male the man states he was aware of a public education program (Grim Reaper) about the AIDS virus, "that people who were gay were bad and scary".

Judge Lynch said this came on top of the man's own realisation he was attracted to males.

It caused him real confusion as to his sexuality, with his own family talking disparagingly about gay people.

"This caused you a lot of internal conflict. It undermined your self-esteem causing depression and anxiety. That you felt guilt, needed to hide it," he said.

Judge Lynch took into account the mental health reports, counselling and treatment program, his shame and insight, and the progress made.

He said the child had been vulnerable and he took advantage of that but reports found him to be a very low risk of offending again.

Judge Lynch accepted the assaults were not planned or predatory but impulsive.

He found special circumstances existed for no actual jail time to be served.

The man was convicted and sentenced to 2 ½ years jail, immediately suspended for three years.