Boy allegedly made to watch porn with stepdad, court hears

A TWEED HEADS boy whose stepdad allegedly sexually assaulted him and his two brothers had confided in his best friend about the alleged offences, a court has heard.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with three brothers aged between 10 and 14.

He is currently facing a three-week trial at Lismore District Court after he pleaded not guilty to the 27 charges against him.

He is charged with at least 14 counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a person older than 10-years and younger than 14-years, six counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years, two counts of aggravated indecency where the victim was younger than 16, three counts of an adult maintaining unlawful relationships with a child and two counts of having sexual intercourse with a person older than 10 and younger than 14 years.

The alleged offences were against the three juvenile complainants, who were aged between 10 and 14 years at the time, between 2017 and 2018 in Tweed Heads South.

The man was in a relationship with the boys' mother at the time and had been living with them from late 2017 to August 2018.

It is alleged during this time the man maintained a sexual relationship with the three boys, and even continued to maintain a sexual relationship with one of the boys after he had moved out.

During the trial on Thursday, the jury heard the recorded evidence of a police interview conducted with one of the boy's school friends.

The court heard the "best friend" told his mother the alleged victim had confided in him that the accused had "sucked on his dick".

In the video evidence, the boy said when he told his mother in September 2018, she contacted the victim's mother.

The boy also gave evidence that the victim had told him the accused was contacting him and his brothers through Instagram and had told them to "delete the messages" so the mother "couldn't see them".

It is alleged the man

The court also heard one of the boys had been forced to watch porn with the accused on several occasions, according to the child in the police interview.

The trial is expected to continue Friday in Lismore District Court.