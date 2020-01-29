Boy, 9, yelled ‘die, die’ during stabbing

A 9-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing his 5-year-old sister multiple times while yelling, “Die, die!” as his mother was checking the mail. Picture: NEWS6WKMG

Authorities have confirmed that a nine-year-old boy in Ocala, central Florida has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for repeatedly stabbing his five-year-old sister while shouting, "die, die!"

The violent incident happened at the Berkeley Point Apartments in Ocala, a city in the central Northern region of Florida.

WFOL local TV station reports that the children were playing in a room while their mother went to check the mail.

A 9-year-old boy accused of stabbing his little sister in Ocala appeared before a judge this morning. She ordered him to get a psychiatric evaluation.





When the mother returned, she saw the boy stabbing his sister repeatedly.

According to the report, the boy was saying "die, die," when he stabbed his sister.

Investigators say the little girl was alert and conscious following the attack, but she has multiple stab wounds and was flown to a nearby hospital.

WESH 2 News has not been provided an update on her condition.

Her brother was found by officers hiding in a nearby maintenance shed in the grounds of the apartment block.



He later told detectives that he wanted to kill his sister and that the "thought had entered his head two days earlier," and he could not stop thinking about it, the arrest report states.

He allegedly took a knife from the kitchen while his mother was checking the mail, grabbed his sister by her neck and began stabbing her.

The boy was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

A judge has ordered an immediate psychiatric evaluation of the boy.

The boy is currently being held at a local juvenile detention centre.

Further information was not immediately available.