Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A child has been taken to hospital after receiving burns from car coolant.
A child has been taken to hospital after receiving burns from car coolant. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc
News

Boy, 6, rushed to hospital after being burnt by hot coolant

Liana Turner
by
2nd Jan 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:42 PM

A CHILD has been taken to hospital after receiving burns from vehicle coolant.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the corner of Lawson and Fletcher Sts in Byron Bay about 12 noon.

He said a six-year-old boy had been burnt by hot coolant spilling on his body.

"We've taken the boy to Byron Central Hospital," he said.

The spokesman said a man was also injured by the coolant, but both he and the child had minor injuries only.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was initially called to the incident, but was stood down en route.

burn byron bay coolant editors picks emergency
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    RAIN MAN: When to expect wet weather in 2019

    premium_icon RAIN MAN: When to expect wet weather in 2019

    Weather IPSWICH'S own backyard weather forecaster Hally Herrmann's methods might not be the most scientific, but he is adamant they have not let him down in 60 years.

    • 2nd Jan 2019 12:03 PM
    Dismissal drags on as city

    premium_icon Dismissal drags on as city

    Community Here's what happened in Ipswich between July and September

    HOROSCOPES: What the next 12 months has in store

    premium_icon HOROSCOPES: What the next 12 months has in store

    Lifestyle All you need to know for what's in store in 2019

    Ipswich mum's New Year's joy

    premium_icon Ipswich mum's New Year's joy

    News Relief for family as young arrival holds out for right time

    Local Partners