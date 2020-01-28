Boy, 6, hit by SUV while riding scooter
A 6-YEAR-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries, after being hit by a car while riding a scooter in Western Sydney this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10.30am.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the boy came out of a lane and collided with the side of a silver SUV travelling east along Boldrewood Rd in Blackett.
Three ambulance crews and a Careflight helicopter attended. The boy was treated at the scene for leg and facial injuries and taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.
He is in a serious but stable condition.
More to come.