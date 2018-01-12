Boy, 5, fights for life in crash that kills woman

A WOMAN has died and a man and five-year-old boy flown to hospital with critical injuries after a head on collision on the NSW south coast.

Just before 4pm on Thursday, police believe a west bound Volvo and an eastbound Suburu collided head-on on Matron Porter Drive at Milton.

The 39-year-old male driver of the Volvo has been taken to Milton Hospital for observation and mandatory blood and urine tests.

The 36-year-old female passenger of the Subaru could not be revived at the scene.

The 36-year-old male driver of the Subaru is currently in Liverpool Hospital with critical leg and head injuries.

And the 5-year-old boy is at the Childrenâ€™s Hospital at Randwick with a critical head wound.

A crime scene has been established and The Crash Investigation Unit officers are at the site.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward and contact investigatons.