Boy, 4, seriously injured after being hit by car

The child suffered head and hand injuries and was rushed to Lady Cilento Childrens Hospital in a serious condition after Friday’s crash.

The child suffered head and hand injuries and was rushed to Lady Cilento Childrens Hospital in a serious condition after Friday’s crash.

A YOUNG boy has been flown to hospital after allegedly being hit by a car south of Ipswich Friday afternoon.

The 4-year-old was struck by a vehicle on private property on Ipswich-Boonah Road just after 5.30pm.

There were reports from emergency services staff that a family member may have been behind the wheel.

The child suffered head and hand injuries and was rushed to Lady Cilento Childrens Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the child was conscious and alert, and was speaking with paramedics while he was being treated.

Police are investigating the accident though itâ€™s understood they were yet to speak with the family late Friday night.

It is the second accident involving a young boy colliding with a vehicle this week.

Shykarn Latham, 4, had been on life support in Lady Cilento Childrenâ€™s Hospital since being flown to Brisbane late Sunday night but passed away on Thursday evening.

Initial investigations by police indicate the young boy was on foot when he stepped onto Drayton St at roughly 6.50pm last Sunday.

Police say it appears the boy struck the side of the van and sustained serious head injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was travelling well under the speed limit, according to police.