Tributes for 'awesome young man' as boy fights for life

UPDATE: Tributes for a boy lost and support for his brother fighting for life in hospital are growing after a devastating house fire on the Western Downs.

Jeremy Perry, 3, suffered burns to about 90 per cent of his body after he and his brother Blade, 4, were pulled from their burning bedroom by their father Nathan Perry on Tuesday night.

The trio were given emergency first aid by bystanders, believed to be their family, while paramedics rushed to the property on Ross Road at Weranga.

The brothers were airlifted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in separate rescue helicopters that night.

Blade died in hospital yesterday afternoon while Jeremy continues fighting for life.

Mr Perry is believed to have been discharged from hospital after suffering burns to his arms and upper body pulling his sons from the fire.

An online fundraiser has gained support for the family as they begin to pick up the pieces after the horrific fire destroyed the newly renovated home on the rural property west of Dalby.

"So sad that Blade has passed away, what an awesome young man," one supporter wrote.

"Proud to have known him."

More than $1100 has been raised for the family in less than 24 hours.

Pot plants made by Jeremy and Blade.

A relative of the boys is believed to have called for an ambulance and was guided through first aid before paramedics arrived about 25 minutes later.

Friend Jade Smyth, who was on the scene of the fire, said he "tried to comfort" the two badly injured boys.

"I was trying to keep (their mind) off the pain but only one of them was comprehending, the other one was in shock," he said.

Mr Smyth said it was "the most horrific thing" he'd ever seen.

QAS press conference: Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Stephen Johns, press conference after the fire at Weranga property, west of Dalby, on Tuesday.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Stephen Johns said paramedics stabilised the boys and their father before the trio was airlifted separately to Brisbane.

"It's certainly a confronting scene particularly involving children and particularly with extensive burns," Mr Johns said.

The steel home - one of two on the property - was destroyed in the fire. It had been fitted with solar panels and initial investigations found there were no working smoke alarms inside.

FIRE: The driveway entrance to the Ross Rd property which had a fire, injuring a father and two boys. Michael Doyle

Neighbours yesterday said first responders had struggled to find the rural home, and called for better street numberings systems.

A fundraiser has been set up for the family online at gofundme/support-for- nathan-and-boys.