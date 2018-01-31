Menu
Boy, 17, hands himself in to police over Brassall crash

Emma Clarke
by

POLICE have charged a 17-year-old Leichhardt boy after he handed himself in over a traffic crash at Brassall on January 19.

The boy was charged with 12 offences yesterday following the collision involving an allegedly stolen Landrover.

It will be alleged around 10am a 71-year-old man was driving along Haig St when a stolen Landrover was driven through a stop sign at speed and collided with his car.

The Landrover flipped onto its roof further down the road and the occupants, four young males, managed to escape the crashed vehicle and flee the scene.

The 71-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was not seriously injured.

The Landrover involved in the crash had been stolen overnight from a Brassall address.

On January 30 a 17-year-old Leichardt boy presented at the Ipswich Police Station.

He has been charged with four counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence, two counts of receiving tainted property, and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to stop at incident, unlicenced driving and assault police. He is expected to appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have further information that can assist to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

