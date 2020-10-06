Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Boy, 16, killed in horror rollover near Toowoomba

6th Oct 2020 5:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 16-year-old boy has died after the vehicle he was travelling in left the road and rolled several times near Toowoomba overnight.

The crash happened about 10.30pm Monday on Dalby Cecil Plains Rd near Cecil Plains.

The boy died at the scene.

The other occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old female driver, a 19-year-old male passenger and a 16-year-old female passenger sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Boy, 16, killed in horror rollover near Toowoomba

More Stories

cecil plains crash rollover toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPLAY: Ipswich Force triumphant in U14 Championships

        Premium Content REPLAY: Ipswich Force triumphant in U14 Championships

        Basketball Watch replays of all the games from today's Basketball Queensland State Under-14 Girls Championships.

        Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Premium Content Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Politics Queenslanders have been implored not to waste their vote

        • 6th Oct 2020 5:03 AM
        Veteran crim jumped from moving car to escape police

        Premium Content Veteran crim jumped from moving car to escape police

        News A passer-by had to get into the ute to stop it

        • 6th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        Premium Content Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        News Tax cuts to be brought forward in historic budget

        • 6th Oct 2020 4:56 AM