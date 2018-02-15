Ipswich boy shot by police ‘lunged’ at father

A TEENAGE boy has been shot by police who were attending a domestic disturbance at a Brisbane home yesterday.

Jai Hunt, 16, was rushed to hospital after he suffered gunshot wounds, with one of the bullets hitting beneath his ribs, at his home in Springfield, southwest of Brisbane just before 2.30pm.

An investigation is under way and the teenager remains in Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood Jai's mother called police officers to a domestic disturbance involving the boy and his father at a house in Danube Crescent.

According to 9 News, one of Jai's relatives was heard at the scene asking police "who shot my nephew?"

It is believed that the teenager got into an argument with his father and was waving a knife at him.

Police allege the teenager then confronted officers while armed with a knife at the front door of the property before police fired multiple rounds.

Detective Superintendent Brian Swan told reporters that two officers were present and he believed both fired shots at the boy.

Jai's grandfather Jim Hunt told the Courier-Mailthat the teen was having an argument with his father.

"My son (Jai's father) is all right he has a scratch on him from the knife," Mr Hunt told the newspaper.

"They were having a bit of a blue with each other, his dad was trying to control him."

He added that his grandson had "an issue with his life" and had not been to school in years.

Mr Hunt also said his grandson had never been in trouble with the law.

"He doesn't walk down the street with his mates ... he doesn't go out in the yard causing trouble," he told the Courier-Mail. "He's never robbed a pub, he's never done graffiti. He lives at home with his mum and dad."

It's believed the police officers provided first aid to the boy until paramedics arrived.

Police union president Ian Leavers told reporters that both officers were wearing body-worn cameras.

"It's not good for anybody," he said.

"Both officers co-operated fully with the investigation."

Det Sup Swan told reporters that an investigation would "examine in full course the history of the family".

The family is believed to have lived on the street for a number of years.

"There are a couple of boys living there with a mother and father," a neighbour told the newspaper. "The street is always very quiet."

A neighbour told 9 News: "I heard a big domestic row going on and the next thing there was two gun shots so obviously very scary."

The Ethical Standards Command will conduct with the investigation. No charges have so far been laid.