A boy has been reported missing from Redbank Plains.

A boy has been reported missing from Redbank Plains. QPS

POLICE are looking for a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Redbank Plains five days ago.

The boy was last seen at 9am on July 9 at a Redbank Plains home.

He is described as 160cm tall, slim build, Caucasian, light brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing charcoal tracksuit pants, black and green jumper and work boots.

Anyone who has seen the boy or has further information is urged to contact police on 1800 333 000.