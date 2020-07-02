Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested a teenager yesterday after he scaled a building to avoid officers.
Police arrested a teenager yesterday after he scaled a building to avoid officers.
Crime

Boy, 14, climbs to new heights to dodge cops

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
2nd Jul 2020 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boy scaled a school building and hid out on the roof to avoid police after crews tried to arrest him.

The 14-year-old Kelso boy ran from police about 9.40am yesterday and tried to hide in a school at Fulham Rd.

The boy did not stop there, climbing up a school building and onto the roof to avoid police.

Despite his effort, he eventually climbed down and was arrested at Charles St, Cranbrook.

The boy was taken to the Townsville watch house.

He was charged with one count of obstruct police, trespass, unregulated high-risk activities, common assault, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass and two counts of stealing.

He is due to appear in Townsville Children's Court.

Originally published as Boy, 14, climbs to new heights to dodge cops

More Stories

arrest crime police queensland crime teen crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Where council’s millions have been spent

        premium_icon Revealed: Where council’s millions have been spent

        News In an Australian first initiative, a southeast Queensland council that was once ‘shrouded in secrecy’ has released five years of data online revealing where ratepayers’...

        ED bed reduction triggers ramping fears for hospital

        premium_icon ED bed reduction triggers ramping fears for hospital

        News A nurse has raised concerns about the impact removing hospital beds will have on...

        Poker machine player claims racist slur prompted assault

        premium_icon Poker machine player claims racist slur prompted assault

        News A magistrate has heard how a man slapped a woman across the face after she...

        • 2nd Jul 2020 1:30 PM
        Patients rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle collision

        premium_icon Patients rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle collision

        Breaking At least two people are being assessed for injuries at the scene of a crash.