Crime

Boy, 14, charged over supermarket armed robbery

Emma Clarke
by
26th Sep 2018 6:48 AM

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged over an armed robbery at a Riverview supermarket on Tuesday afternoon.

Ipswich Child Protection and Investigation Unit detectives charged the boy after two shop attendants were allegedly threatened with a knife in the early afternoon.

Police alleged a teenage boy entered the Mitchell St business around 2.40pm armed with a knife.

The youth demanded cash and cigarettes from two employees, a 38-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

He fled the store empty handed when the pair refused to comply.

A 14-year-old boy from Brassall was later arrested and charged with one count of attempted armed robbery.

No one was physically injured.

Ipswich Queensland Times

