Teen accused of attempted rape on bail for same offence

A 14-YEAR-old boy on bail for allegedly trying to rape a backpacker has been accused of dragging another woman into bushes and sexually assaulting her in a terrifying attack while living at a suburban halfway house awaiting trial.

The teen is understood to have been sharing bail house, in a northern Cairns suburb, with another alleged juvenile sex offender and a teen accused of robbery.

Police have alleged he attacked a woman, aged in her 30s, walking home about 8pm on Thursday night, dragging her bushes and ripping off clothing before she managed to fight him off and flee.

In an almost identical alleged incident in late July he allegedly dragged a 26-year-old tourist behind a Cairns North business late at night, tearing her clothes off and sexually assaulting her before she fought him off.

He was granted bail for that alleged offending despite being charged with intent to rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault and police objecting to his release amid concern for community safety.

The latest incident has infuriated local police with one, who asked not to be named, describing the original decision to grant the boy bail as "absolutely appalling".

The boy was taken into custody at a nearby residence about an hour after the alleged attack.

A police spokesman confirmed he was charged with assault with intent to commit rape and attempt to commit rape and is due to appear in the Cairns Children's Court.

Labor's bail house program has also been highly controversial since its introduction with the LNP vowing to scrap it had they won last weekend's election.

The program has been the subject of two scathing reports, but it remains in place.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

