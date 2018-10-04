Menu
A photo of the missing 11-year-old boy from Springfield.
Boy, 11 missing since Monday

4th Oct 2018 9:55 AM

CAN you help find a boy who went missing after an outing at Sprinfield Lagoon?

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate the 11-year-old reported missing from the Springfield area.

The boy went missing on Monday, October 1 after a trip to the Lagoon.

He may currently be in the Coomera area as police say he was sighted there in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The boy is described as Pacific Islander in appearance with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black cap, black shorts and black t-shirt on the day he went missing.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact police.

  • Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.
  • Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.
  • Quote this reference number: QP1801824102
