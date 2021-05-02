Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The boy was taken to Mackay Mater Hospital in a stable condition.
The boy was taken to Mackay Mater Hospital in a stable condition.
News

Boy, 10, taken to hospital after jellyfish sting

Danielle Buckley
by
2nd May 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in a stable condition after he was reportedly stung by a jellyfish while swimming off a Central Queensland beach this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Cape Hillsborough Beach, north of Mackay, after a reported marine envenomation incident about 3.15pm.

The Courier-Mail understands the Mackay boy was swimming when he was stung by a jellyfish which caused shoulder, arm and leg pain.

 

Cape Hillsborough Beach. Picture: Genevieve Dunbabin
Cape Hillsborough Beach. Picture: Genevieve Dunbabin

 

The species of jellyfish is unknown.

He was taken to Mackay Mater Hospital in a stable condition.

A local businesswoman said that beachgoers were usually advised against swimming at Cape Hillsborough, especially during stinger season.

A website for local tourist park says that the official 'stinger season' in north Queensland starts in October and runs through to April.

It states that while there have been no incidents of stings from the Irikandji or Chironex jellyfish at the beach, protective suits or clothing should be worn when swimming.

Originally published as Boy, 10, taken to hospital after jellyfish sting

editors picks jellyfish

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Healthy’ foods you’re wasting money on

        ‘Healthy’ foods you’re wasting money on

        Easy Eating Don’t believe the hype, when it comes to these five foods, parting with your hard-earned dollars isn’t buying you any extra health points.

        ‘Heartbreaking’: Elderly couple loses $50k in 24 hour scams

        ‘Heartbreaking’: Elderly couple loses $50k in 24 hour scams

        Technology An AFP-issued search warrant is good news. This is why

        Fire causes ‘significant’ damage to rural home

        Premium Content Fire causes ‘significant’ damage to rural home

        News The single-level house was ‘well involved in fire’ when fireys arrived

        Thanks Sue: You were a sporting and community treasure

        Premium Content Thanks Sue: You were a sporting and community treasure

        News Tribute to popular Ipswich researcher, community identity and caring person. See...