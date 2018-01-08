Boxing fan hit with $146,000 bill

Boxing fan Craig Foster was floored like Wladimir Klitsckho after receiving an enormous bill.

A BOXING fan has been whacked with a $146,000 bill after his drunk mate streamed Anthony Joshua's championship fight over Facebook Live.

Craig Foster forked out $35 to watch Joshua battle Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley on Sky Box Office at home with his pals.

But the media firm hit him with the enormous bill after a friend of his set up a live stream and pointed the iPad at the TV.

Sky worked out it was Craig's feed of the fight from the watermark of his account number which flashed up during AJ's eleventh round victory in April.

The TV company cancelled the 34-year-old's subscription and slapped him with the bill after it was watched by 4,250 people online.

"They're demanding the names and addresses of all my mates who were round that night but I'm not going to give them up. I said I'd take the rap," Foster told The Mirror.

"They're making an example of me. "I know streaming the fight was wrong. I didn't stop my friend but I was watching the boxing. I'm just a bloke who had a few drinks with his friends."

The dad of one, from Scarborough, North Yorks, says he has been barraged with letters from Sky's law firm, Anstey LLP.

One demanded he pay $8600 in legal costs or go to court for the full amount for the "unlawful redistribution of Sky's content".

Craig Foster. Picture: Mirrorpix/Australscope

Anthony Joshua lands an uppercut on Wladimir Klitschko. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Coachbuilder Craig said he agreed to the demand in a panic, claiming he was given only 24 hours to seek advice - but now plans to fight it in court.

Neil Parkes, of Foot Anstey, told The Mirror: "Mr Foster broke the law. He has acknowledged his wrongdoing, apologised and signed a legally binding agreement to pay a sum of ($8600) to Sky."

Sky blasted Facebook in the wake of the fight claiming that illegal streaming over the social network had cost it millions of pounds in lost revenue.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.