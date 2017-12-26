Thousands join queue at Ipswich Boxing Sales

BIG SPENDER: More than 10,000 people went to Riverlink Shopping Centre before 11am on Boxing Day, making the most of the post Christmas sales.

BOXING Day sales shoppers spent close to $400 million yesterday, a record-breaking single-day cash splash.

More than 10,000 of those shoppers managed to nab a park and set off with their credit cards at Riverlink Shopping Centre before 11am while centres across the city made the most of the post-Christmas spending spree.

At last year's Boxing Day sales, the state's keen shoppers only spent $390 million, compared to an anticipated $397 million this year.

Australia wide, stores will make $2.36 billion, up from $2.28 billion last year.

Consumers spent $48 billion on presents, food and trimmings over the festive period nation-wide.

It's not quite pre-global financial crisis figures but experts say it will serve as a much-needed boost for retailers.

Riverlink marketing and media manager Peter Chapman said all Riverlink retailers slashed their prices in time for the annual sale.

"After the furnace-like Christmas Day heat, many people may have been seeking refuge in air-conditioned shopping centres," he said.

National Retail Association CEO Dominique Lamb said this year's sales were expected to break the Boxing Day record.

"It's hard to believe that we've already reached Boxing Day in what has been a bumper Christmas for the Australian retail sector," she said.

"We're forecasting this Christmas trade period to be the biggest ever and I'm pleased to say that we're predicting yesterday's Boxing Day sales to also be a record-breaker.

"In total, we're calculating Aussie's to splash around $2.36 billion nation-wide as a tsunami of shoppers descend on retail outlets across the country for post-Christmas sales."

New South Wales shoppers spent the most, $771.18 million, followed by Victorians and Queenslanders who spent $397.88 million.

Tasmania, Northern Territory and the ACT are home to the most savvy shoppers who spent between $25 million and $52 million.