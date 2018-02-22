Boxing champ Damien Hooper banned from Toowoomba

BOXING champion Damien Duncan Hooper has been banned from entering Toowoomba as he prepares to fight domestic violence charges and a world title bout.

The light-heavyweight boxer has been behind bars since allegations emerged he pushed a woman out of a moving car and held her hostage in a two-day November ordeal in the Darling Downs city.

During a bail application in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday, Justice James Douglas said the claims included "serious assaults" and Hooper burning the woman's leg with a cigarette.

Justice Douglas said he granted bail "with some reluctance" after hearing Hooper contacted the alleged victim from prison in early December, soon after his arrest.

Arguing for his client's release, defence barrister David Jones said the Crown case was weak.

Mr Jones told the court Hooper planned to defend his WBO and IBF international titles by the end of March.

The court heard Hooper, 26, planned to "vigorously" defend the serious domestic violence allegations against him.

Hooper gained global attention last year when he fought on the Jeff Horn-Manny Pacquiao undercard.

The Olympian's boxing aspirations and the lack of admissible evidence against him counted in his favour on Thursday.

He was not present and the public gallery was empty for the bail hearing.

Mr Jones said Hooper expected to train three times a day, six days a week.

This intense training could help focus Hooper and keep him from breaking bail conditions, Mr Jones said.

Proposed conditions included a ban on Hooper going to Toowoomba, except for court appearances.

The court heard both Hooper and the woman had accused the other of illicit drug use.

A Facebook post Hooper made, relating to the woman's alleged drug activity, raised issues about "motive" in her complaint, Mr Jones said.

Police had body-worn camera recordings showing the woman complaining about alleged offences, but no sworn statement from her.

"It is a worrying case," Justice Douglas said.

But he noted any trial would probably not happen until 2019.

Prosecutor Victoria Adams said any bail conditions should include a requirement Hooper report to authorities five days a week at Ipswich.

Hooper's case is next listed for a committal mention on Monday, February 26. -NewsRegional