Box of snakes dumped in bushland linked to smuggling ring

THE Department of Environment and Science believes a box of 15 carpet snakes, found in bushland near Maryborough in June, is linked to a wildlife smuggling ring.

The non-venomous pythons are believed to have been brought into the state as part of a wider smuggling operation earlier this year but the department renewed calls on Wednesday for public help to find the culprits.

Anyone with information can call 1300 130 372.

