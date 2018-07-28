BOX FLAT: Residents gather to remember tragic disaster

IT WAS the morning that shook Ipswich to its core.

Almost exactly 46 years ago, 17 men lost their lives in one of the countries most well-known mining disasters at Box Flat.

In the early hours on July 31, 1972 an explosion rang out across the city.

That explosion claimed the lives of 17 men. Some residents thought it was an earthquake.

It was, as stated in the Mining Warden's Court Inquiry that followed, "an explosion of considerable magnitude".

In evidence supplied to the inquiry, held in November 1972, it was explained that the tragedy began with a small fire workers were unable to extinguish.

There were several attempts to deal with the blaze in No.5 during the hours before the explosion.

The final attempt began with men entering the No.7 tunnel.

A short time later the explosion occurred. The chaos that followed is still remembered by Ipswich residents today.

On Tuesday, residents will gather - as they have every year since the disaster - to remember those who died in the disaster.

Ipswich Historical Society president Hugh Taylor said the service would be lead by Lay Preacher Mr Eric Jones of the Welsh Church Blackstone.

Details

What: 46th Box Flat anniversary memorial

When: 10am, Tuesday, 31 July

Where: Box Flat Memorial, Swanbank Rd, Swanbank