Bowling and old-school arcade fun on offer at iPlay

YOU don't have to be a kid to enjoy the brand new eight-lane bowling alley or the arcade games at iPlay Ipswich.

The amusement centre has opened its 14th iPlay store at Riverlink Shopping Centre, accompanying the existing arcade at Redbank Plaza.

iPlay Australia is a national leader in family entertainment centres, and with two centres now open in Ipswich, there are even more opportunities for fun.

The newest jewel in the iPlay crown is the eight-lane bowling alley at Riverlink, the first of its kind to open in the city since the 2011 floods.

Riverlink iPlay venue manager Sean Ryan said he had received lots of positive feedback from the community regarding the arcade. "We have had an overwhelming number of people swarm the centre to check it out," he said.

"It has been something that has been requested and wanted here for quite some time, and here we are bringing it to Ipswich.

"I'm over the moon about the centre. I'm a father to three daughters who are at bowling age. We're used to travelling for a bowl, so to have one here in Ipswich is fantastic.

"With bright coloured neon lights, and the biggest music hits being played over the sound system, iPlay is a fun time for people of all ages."

NOPW OPEN: IPlay has opened at Riverlink Shopping Centre. iPlay Redbank and Toowoomba manager Storm Leith (left) and iPlay Ipswich manager Sean Ryan. Rob Williams

Redbank iPlay venue manager Storm Leith said whether you're looking to entertain the kids, book your next party, organise the school excursion, host the bucks or even get creative with date night, iPlay Australia has something for everyone.

"Growing up in the area and now raising a family here we know there has always been a lack of fun, affordable, family-friendly things to do in Ipswich," she said.

"While Redbank Plaza is purely arcade based, it's great that we can now provide the bowling aspect with the arcade and bar at Ipswich as we expand within the region."

iPlay Australia is renowned for its birthday parties and functions with the stores offering very competitive pricing

"Birthday parties are very popular at our Redbank and Toowoomba stores, we'll be expecting to see the same success with Ipswich."

With dozens of games, you can let your nostalgia run wild as you start your engines and race through the streets of Europe in MotoGP, or bust out your inner rock star while jamming to Boston's More than a Feeling on Guitar Hero.

If you are a little more competitive, try sinking a few baskets as you aim for the highest score on NBA Hoops, or try your hand at sinking the puck at everyone's favourite game, air hockey.

There is also lots of prizes for people to win from the games and claw machines.

iPlay is a family-owned business and is located near the cinemas at both Riverlink Shopping Centre and Redbank Plaza.

While bookings for bowling are not essential they are recommended to secure your lane.

For more information about iPlay, go to www.iplayaustralia.com.au.

This story was a paid advertorial.