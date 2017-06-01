22°
Opinion

A bowling alley or ice rink, just no more fast food: Readers

1st Jun 2017 4:00 PM

CONSTRUCTION has started at a mega new service station, food and retail precinct in Ipswich.

When opened, the precinct will boast one of the state's first-ever drive-thrus for one major global company and house the flagship store for another.

It will also be the site of the highly anticipated roll out of a US burger chain making its way into the Australian market.

Caltex, which will be trying out its new in store design layout, will anchor the service centre.

Origin Kebabs will take one of the drive through spaces, US burger giant Carl's Jr will take another and Krispy Kreme donuts will take the third.

"Whether they need groceries, coffee, fuel or a takeaway dinner, the Redbank Plains Convenience Centre will become a positive part of residents' daily lives," says Urban Construct's Managing Director Todd Brown.

What do you think about this? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Shelley Ruth Michelle Burden - "What a waste of land! There are enough fast food, junk food joints around here. No more please. Spend the money on something for the community, not for big corp's pockets."

Peter Kenzler - "Somehow, I don't think a new Krispy Kreme shop should be on the list for a City that has such a problem with obesity."

Tanya Simon - "Why oh why. They should use the space to develop a bowling alley or a skating rink, something more active or activities for our kids. Not to introduce more temptation for our kids to purchase junk food."

Michael Mcculloch - "Just what we need... more cheap, insanely bad fast food."

Cassandra Marie Petrick - "Just bring Costco out here! It would save us having to drive all the way to the Northside." Jodi Laughren - "No, step it up! Bring Walmart."

Jeff Mclean - "Another shopping centre. Just what we need with Redbank, Collingwood Park, Kruger, Goodna, Redbank Plains, Augustine and Springfield. And I believe there is still plans for another one to go in on School Road. Surely somewhere in this stupidity someone must be seeing that if you put in too many shops, there won't be enough people to shop at each one, therefore the profitability of each store is below what it should be!"

Jessica O'Reilly - "This is probably bought in by Caltex with other companies jumping on board. At the moment there's two 7 Elevens, and a Coles Shell has only recently opened up. Considering how much growth in the area is expected over coming years, it's only reasonable that another service station comes in to play. Hopefully we see some cheaper fuel because of it too."

