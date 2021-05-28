Bowen mum faked flood victim status to get disaster cash

Semone Kushula Grace Winn Campbell claimed two flood disaster payments while she was living in Bowen. Photo: Facebook.

Semone Kushula Grace Winn Campbell claimed two flood disaster payments while she was living in Bowen. Photo: Facebook.

A Bowen woman who lied to claim thousands of dollars in flood relief payments she was not entitled to has been jailed as an example to would-be fraudsters.

Semone Kushula Grace Winn Campbell fabricated an elaborate story about flood damage to a non-existent Townsville house to fraudulently claim two separate disaster recovery payments intended for genuine victims of the 2019 flood disaster.

The lies Campbell fed authorities over the phone included details about where water had entered and damaged the house, and how she had to be evacuated from the emergency situation - despite the 44-year-old actually living in Bowen at the time of the flood event.

Bowen Magistrates Court heard Campbell made her first National Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements claim on February 11, 2019 and had $1000 deposited into her bank account that same day.

She went back for a second helping three days later, this time impersonating her teenage daughter on several telephone calls to make a successful claim in her name.

Semone Kushula Grace Winn Campbell was convicted of obtaining a financial advantage by deception. Photo: Facebook.

Commonwealth prosecutor Sam Lanskey told the court Campbell had never lived at the Townsville address she provided to authorities, which investigations found to be a public park, with no dwellings constructed.

Mr Lanskey said Campbell's offending was not merely a case of failing to provide up to date information, she had gone "that one extra step" to "actively mislead" authorities to ensure she got benefits she knew she was not entitled to.

"She had multiple opportunities to be honest," he said.

"And what's particularly repugnant is, at a time when people were in real need, and the community pulled together, she saw it as an opportunity to make easy money."

Residents of Rosslea being evacuated as Townsville flooded from heavy monsoonal rain in 2019. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Campbell also pleaded guilty to defrauding $40,284.57 in taxpayer funded benefits over about 18 months.

Mr Lanskey said Campbell continued to claim the carer payments and allowances even after she stopped acting as her disabled son's full-time carer, and despite reminders to disclose any change of circumstances.

He said the boy relocated from Bowen to live permanently with his father in Cannonvale in August 2018.

Highlighting comparative cases, Mr Lanskey said younger offenders had been sent to jail for defrauding lesser amounts than Campbell over longer periods of time.

He told the court at the time of the fraud offences, Campbell was on a nine-month good behaviour bond for stealing.

In total, Campbell pleaded guilty to four charges of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Solicitor Cleo Rewald said there was some truth to her client's reports to authorities, but mistakes had been made through Campbell's "difficulties ensuring her paperwork's up to date".

Ms Rewald said although Campbell's son had relocated to live with his father, he "would come and stay with mum if dad's health was poor," so "there would have been some weeks where the payment was accurate".

Rosslea residents being evacuated as Townsville continued to flood from heavy monsoonal rain in 2019. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Ms Rewald said her client suffered long-term effects of childhood abuse including post traumatic stress disorder, and had also been subject to domestic violence as an adult.

She said Campbell had once worked multiple jobs to support her four children and her then husband who was on a pension, but it was a workload that was "not sustainable".

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said these offences were "very easy to commit and very hard for authorities to detect".

Therefore, he said, when someone was caught, an example must be made.

"The penalty has to discourage," Mr Muirhead said. "It has to be more than a slap on the wrist."

He sentenced Campbell to 10 months jail, to serve three months in custody.

Upon her release, she will be placed on a $5000 bond for two years.

She was also ordered to pay back her outstanding debt of $40,442.44, plus $500 for breaking her previous bond.

Originally published as Bowen mum faked flood victim status to get disaster cash