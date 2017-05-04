Bowelscan program could save your life

LIFE SAVER: Rotary Club members - (from left) Rowarn Luder, James Pollock (front), Paul Pisasale and Tony Wills are reminding people that reduced priced Bowelscan test kits are now available in May and June.

CUT it off at the pass.

That is key to a healthy colon and preventing bowel cancer from developing.

A vital and potentially life saving national Rotary bowelscan program is now assisting people to stay clear of cancer.

The program in Ipswich was launched on Tuesday by several Rotarians.

For the months of May and June there are pharmacies in the Ipswich region, listed on the Bowelscan Queensland website, which are selling do-it-yourself kits for $15. They can also be ordered online for $17.50.

After using the kits participants take them back to Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology who will process the results for free as part of the initial kit price and send them on to each individual's GP.

The screening test detects hidden blood in the bowel motion which may indicate a medical problem that requires further investigation.

James Pollock, with the Rotary bowelscan program, said early detection was a key. He said 4000 Australians die from bowel cancer every year.

It is Australia's second biggest cancer killer after lung cancer. Many survivors have to wear a colostomy bag for life, which can impact adversely on their quality of life.

"The program is to make more people aware of the need to annually take tests for bowel cancer,” Mr Pollock said.

"The government has got a great program every second year going for people between the ages of 50 and 74, but the Rotary program offers it every year.

"We recommend young folk from the age of 35 take tests every year and we offer low cost kits at a third of the normal rate in May and June.”

Tony Wills is a Rotarian who was in Ipswich at the launch. He knows only too well why early detection is vital.

"I am a bowel cancer survivor and if it hadn't been for the kit it probably would have cost me my life,” he said.

"You get a toothache and you go to the dentist. But there are no symptoms with bowel cancer.

"By the time most people know they have got a problem they have got a real problem which could cost them their life.

"We are encouraging the public to be pro-active when it comes to early bowel cancer detection.

"Bowel cancer is caused by polyps on the wall of the colon. If you can cut it off at the pass it will save your life.”

The program is co-ordinated locally by Ipswich City Rotary's Rowarn Luder. Ipswich City Rotary president Paul Pisasale said he was ensuring everyone in his club got a kit.

"If you leave it too long it will cost you your life and add costs to the community,” Cr Pisasale said.

"But finding early signs can see it fixed quickly.”