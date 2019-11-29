Bowe takes aim at Group One Bold Trease

DOGWATCH

GREENMOUNT trainer Justin Bowe’s stayer Slick Raven continues to astound with her meteoric rise from restricted class 630 metre races at Ipswich two months ago to a Group One Bold Trease Final at Sandown Park tonight.

Slick Raven has spent the past month away from home, Bowe making the decision to push on to Melbourne following a seven-length romp in a fifth grade final at Wentworth Park a week earlier.

The dog looked in trouble out of the boxes in last Friday’s heat not showing her customary early dash but showed great field sense and a huge motor to navigate her way into second and a spot in this week’s $105,000 winner’s purse final.

It’s Bowe’s first Group One. The trainer said while he was doing his best to soak up the experience, regardless of the result, he gave his charge a fighting chance against Australia’s best stayers.

Drawn box two with a slow beginner inside her, Bowe hopes Slick Raven can ping the lids and go to the front. He said she’ll take a lot of catching with her proven prowess over the longer distance.

Derby winner headlines card

SATURDAY’S 10 race card is set to showcase the best 520 metre dogs Ipswich has to offer as well as the customary 630 metre staying test.

From the five 520 metre events on the card the standout runners are Steve Scott’s Ipswich Derby winner Opal Beach and Mark Saal’s Ipswich Cup finalist Are Jay Junior.

Both dogs are winners at the track over the past week.

Opal Beach dropped back to the 431 metres for a dominant victory.

Are Jay Junior used all of the 520 metres to win his race in 30.70.

Keep an eye on both as winning chances on Saturday night.

Page secures short course double

IPSWICH club manager Merv Page continued his trainer success at the November 22 Friday twilight meet.

The greyhound stalwart scored a training double with Zambora Brockie/Number Ten litter mates Walloon Whiz and Walloon Boy both winning in quick time over the 288 metres.

Walloon Whiz was returning from a two-month layoff and showed no ill effects spearing out of box four landing just outside the 17 second barrier (17.01).

Remarkably, Walloon Boy matched his brother’s time to the second, drawing away late to win the last of the day.

The pair will be out for more success over the 288 metres in races nine and 10 respectively on tonight’s twilight card.

Lady Xena lands prize

NORTHERN Rivers trainer and Ipswich regular Keith Boan also enjoyed a double Farmor Bossy and Lady Xena going back-to-back over the 431 metres in races six and seven on the card.

Farmor Bossy made it two wins in a week backing up Friday night’s win with a Tuesday victory. Lady Xena was dominant winning the Mix 4/5 Heat before backing up finishing third over the 520 metres on Tuesday’s card behind the impressive Oh Mickey.

The kennel mates are set to clash in the Mix 4/5 Final race eight on tonight’s card.

Russell’s Rocket looking to keep fit

THE 431 metres at Ipswich has been a happy hunting ground for one of Queensland’s leading trainers in Darren Russell.

He’s set for more success with Best Fit returning in dominant fashion from a two-month injury layoff last Friday afternoon.

The sprinter first emerged a promising prospect in August running 24.82 on debut.

After almost three months off the track, the two-year-old picked up where he left off first out and first home in 24.79.

Best Fit returns in race five on today’s card with Russell looking to get some continuity in his career. He’s looking for his times to only get quicker, though he will be odds on punters could do worse than to back the sprinter.

Byers extends premiership lead

COL Byers would be a happy man, as his dogs now under his wife Pauline’s name continue to dominate despite his passing earlier this year.

The Byers already held an almost insurmountable lead heading into this last week. They added three more wins to the tally with Spring Reina, Spring Wine and Spring Here all saluting over the 431 metres.

Whenever you see the Byers name in an Ipswich form guide the greyhound must be given a chance due to the continued strike rate.

Kravitz, Kratzmann light up clock

THE Tuesday card was headlined by three fifth grade heats.

Two outstanding performances from the Tom Tzouvelis trained Kravitz and Clint Kratzmann’s Oh Mickey ensured they would be hot favourites for Tuesday’s final.

Kravitz was expected to run a good race with his most recent win at the track and trip coming a week before the Ipswich Cup heats in a smart 30.58. But the dog showed he had more in the tank pulling away from kennel mate Twig Buzz late to win in 30.46, giving Tzouvelis the quinella.

Although Oh Mickey’s performance was four hundredths slower on the clock than Kravitz, the fact the dog posted the time (30.50) at career start number four was eye-catching.

The dog already has a sub-30 (29.93) victory to his name over the same distance at Albion Park.

At only 20 months, the dog looks to have a bright future for Kratzmann who is reaping the rewards of his fine breeding program.