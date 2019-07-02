Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DROP IN FOR A TREAT: Louisa Janke, Irene McCudden, Tracy Warren and Millie Warren, 9, at The Boulevarde where a new artisan market will be held.
DROP IN FOR A TREAT: Louisa Janke, Irene McCudden, Tracy Warren and Millie Warren, 9, at The Boulevarde where a new artisan market will be held. Cordell Richardson
Community

Boutique stallholders ready for intimate market experience

Ashleigh Howarth
by
2nd Jul 2019 12:00 PM

BARGAIN shoppers rejoice, a new artisan market with stalls selling everything from bread, spreads, fruit, vegetables, flowers and plants will be starting up at an Ipswich shopping arcade.

A number of speciality stallholders will band together with the boutique shops and cafes at The Boulevarde in Limestone Street to host the first Markets at the Boulevarde on Saturday, July 13 from 8.30am-12.30pm.

The idea for the event came from Louisa Janke, who wanted to create an intimate market experience.

"Last year we had a shopping night here and it was a success. We got a really great response from people," she said.

"So I wanted to utilise this space here in conjunction with the businesses to have a market set up.

"It's such a beautiful space here and I think if it wasn't for the people that are here in this space, we wouldn't be here doing it.

"I like the concept of boutique because we recognise quality and something a little more smaller and intimate."

The theme of the first market is all things French, in celebration of Bastille Day. There will be lots of entertainment, demonstrations, face painting, balloons, food and more.

"We wanted to really focus on a morning experience where you can come and have your breakfast, all the way up to lunch," Miss Janke said.

"What we want to start off here with these markets is good quality, and good quality doesn't always mean doing something really big, but it means growing on it.

"That is our vision. Our vision is to start off celebrating this space, but we have opportunities to expand on it from there."

Little Mode Cupcakery owner Irene McCudden said the markets idea was a great way to highlight the centre and help small businesses.

"This will get more people to come and drop in and see what we have to offer here at The Boulevarde," she said.

"It's also a great way to showcase all the different artisans that are in the area."

The Boulevarde is located at 17 Limestone St, Ipswich.

For more information and updates, search Markets at the Boulevarde on Facebook.

More Stories

businessclass ipswich markets markets
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Your favourite hair dressing salon in Ipswich

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Your favourite hair dressing salon in Ipswich

    News Who's the most loved hair salon in Ipswich? There have been 90 nominations but only one can come out on top.

    Staggering reduction in bags one year on from plastic ban

    premium_icon Staggering reduction in bags one year on from plastic ban

    Environment Supermarkets have played a big role in the success of the change

    Australia's 'biggest' truck stop will grace Ipswich highway

    premium_icon Australia's 'biggest' truck stop will grace Ipswich highway

    Business Thirty-five acres are set to be developed in the first slice.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 10:30 AM
    54-year-old woman found dead in Springfield Lakes

    premium_icon 54-year-old woman found dead in Springfield Lakes

    Crime Police were called to the scene about 10pm last night.