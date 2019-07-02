Boutique stallholders ready for intimate market experience

DROP IN FOR A TREAT: Louisa Janke, Irene McCudden, Tracy Warren and Millie Warren, 9, at The Boulevarde where a new artisan market will be held.

BARGAIN shoppers rejoice, a new artisan market with stalls selling everything from bread, spreads, fruit, vegetables, flowers and plants will be starting up at an Ipswich shopping arcade.

A number of speciality stallholders will band together with the boutique shops and cafes at The Boulevarde in Limestone Street to host the first Markets at the Boulevarde on Saturday, July 13 from 8.30am-12.30pm.

The idea for the event came from Louisa Janke, who wanted to create an intimate market experience.

"Last year we had a shopping night here and it was a success. We got a really great response from people," she said.

"So I wanted to utilise this space here in conjunction with the businesses to have a market set up.

"It's such a beautiful space here and I think if it wasn't for the people that are here in this space, we wouldn't be here doing it.

"I like the concept of boutique because we recognise quality and something a little more smaller and intimate."

The theme of the first market is all things French, in celebration of Bastille Day. There will be lots of entertainment, demonstrations, face painting, balloons, food and more.

"We wanted to really focus on a morning experience where you can come and have your breakfast, all the way up to lunch," Miss Janke said.

"What we want to start off here with these markets is good quality, and good quality doesn't always mean doing something really big, but it means growing on it.

"That is our vision. Our vision is to start off celebrating this space, but we have opportunities to expand on it from there."

Little Mode Cupcakery owner Irene McCudden said the markets idea was a great way to highlight the centre and help small businesses.

"This will get more people to come and drop in and see what we have to offer here at The Boulevarde," she said.

"It's also a great way to showcase all the different artisans that are in the area."

The Boulevarde is located at 17 Limestone St, Ipswich.

For more information and updates, search Markets at the Boulevarde on Facebook.