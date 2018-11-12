Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Women arrive at the Werribee home of Hassan Khalif Shire Ali’s father. Picture: Jason Edwards
Women arrive at the Werribee home of Hassan Khalif Shire Ali’s father. Picture: Jason Edwards
Crime

Family speaks: ‘He’s not a terrorist’

by Stephanie Bedo
12th Nov 2018 10:17 AM

The family of the Bourke St attacker say he was delusional and not a terrorist.

Hassan Khalif Shire Ali's relatives have been too distraught to speak but in a handwritten letter have said the 30-year-old was "crying for help" because he was mentally ill.

"He has seen a psychologist and psychiatrist but stopped as his paranoia and hallucinations led him to believe they're 'after him'," his sister wrote in a letter to Nine News.

"Please stop turning this into a political game. This isn't a guy who has any connections with terrorism but was simply crying for help."

A stream of people arrived to pay their respects at the Werribee house. Picture: Jason Edwards
A stream of people arrived to pay their respects at the Werribee house. Picture: Jason Edwards

Relatives who visited the family home on Sunday to pay their respects said Shire Ali had deteriorated in recent months.

They said he had suffered for years and refused help.

Other friends said he had been in contact with family, including his wife and two-year-old boy, before the incident.

Nine News reported Shire Ali's wife raced to the Royal Melbourne Hospital when she heard her husband had been shot.

 

A letter from Hassan Khalif Shire Ali's family. Picture: Nine News
A letter from Hassan Khalif Shire Ali's family. Picture: Nine News

 

Some were seen taking in groceries. Picture: Andrew Henshaw
Some were seen taking in groceries. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

The family is yet to set a funeral date and has not been in contact with police since raids were conducted on homes on Saturday morning.

Friend of the family Imam Isse Musse said Shire Ali had been telling people someone was chasing him with spears.

Community leaders condemned the violence and said mental health could not be an excuse because the planning of Friday's event showed it was premeditated.

Several people visited the property on the weekend. Picture: Jason Edwards
Several people visited the property on the weekend. Picture: Jason Edwards

Related Items

Show More
attackers bourke st editors picks family speak out teorrist

Top Stories

    Two suffer nausea, vomiting after chemical leak near Ipswich

    Two suffer nausea, vomiting after chemical leak near Ipswich

    News Two people are in hospital after exposure to unknown fumes in Ipswich this morning.

    • 12th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    Dead criminal’s history of violence revealed

    premium_icon Dead criminal’s history of violence revealed

    Crime “The actions of the police officer involved were incredibly brave."

    Horror inside Queensland dog fighting farm

    premium_icon Horror inside Queensland dog fighting farm

    Crime Puppy farms are being used for dog fighting WARNING: GRAPHIC

    Local Partners