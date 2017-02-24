BOUNDARY CHANGES: Will your MP change?

The draft redistribution of State seats has been released and this is how the boundary changes affect you.

IPSWICH

The suburb of Bundamba has now been lost to the seat of Bundamba.

The seat is now bounded by Deebing Creek on the west, Bundamba Creek to the east and the Bremer River to the north.

Sitting ALP member Jennifer Howard has picked up the Deebing Heights area and the new growth in the Ripley Valley.

Ms Howard holds the seat on a margin of 20% two-party preferred.

IPSWICH WEST

The suburb of Yamanto is now in Ipswich West after coming across from Lockyer.

Sitting ALP member Jim Madden has lost the lower Somerset suburbs of Glamorgan Vale, Lowood, Fernvale, Vernor, Tarampa and Minden to the Lockyer.

The large traditionally Labor voting Ipswich suburbs of Brassall and North Ipswich will prove decisive to Mr Madden's chances at the next election.

Mr Madden holds the seat by a margin of 15% but is in danger from One Nation.

BUNDAMBA

The new boundaries see Bundamba lose the 'Greater Springfield' suburbs including Augustine Heights, Brookwater , Springfield and Springfield Lakes to the new seat of Jordan.

The entire suburb of Bundamba is now within the seat held by ALP MP Jo-Ann Miller.

Ms Miller has picked up the Ecco Ripley and Providence areas in the south.

The seat is regarded as the safest in Queensland for the ALP

LOCKYER

The seat now includes the key suburbs in the Somerset region of Lowood, Fernvale along with Minden and Tarampa.

It has lost Yamanto to Ipswich West and Greenbank to the new seat of Jordan.

The seat is set to be a two-horse race between One Nation's Jim Savage and the LNP's Jim McDonald.

JORDAN

Jordan is a new seat which includes the suburbs of Brookwater, Augustine Heights and Springfield Lakes.

It has picked up the traditional ALP voting areas of Gailes, Carole Park and Camira.

To the south the seat also includes Greenbank and New Beith, formerly in the Lockyer.

Pre-selection for all parties are expected in the coming months.

