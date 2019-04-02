Bouncer's cruel act on bash victim

THREE men who took part in a cowardly attack on a night club patron have narrowly avoided jail.

An Ipswich court was shown footage taken from Ipswich Safe City cameras, which captured the man running down the street and tripping after being evicted from a venue.

He was then kicked, stomped, and punched as he lay motionless on the road.

The night club bouncer who evicted him then took the victim's wallet.

Dylan Apelu, 19, leaves Ipswich court. Ross Irby

The three men appeared in the dock of Ipswich District Court and pleaded guilty to various charges.

Dylan Tyron Apelu, 19, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault causing bodily harm when in company and receiving tainted property obtained through a criminal act.

Dane Hanna Mulivai, 34, a former boxer, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm when in company.

Club bouncer Matthew James Summers, 25, pleaded guilty to three counts assault causing bodily harm when in company; and stealing.

The court heard Summers did not deliver any physical blows.

Club bouncer Matthew Summers, 25, was also sentenced. Ross Irby

Crown prosecutor Evan O'Hanlon-Rose said the victim was aged 22, did not know the men, and had been a patron at The Switch nightclub the night of November 25, 2017.

Summers and another bouncer evicted him at 2am when he got into an argument with another patron.

CCTV shows him being thrown onto the footpath before he gets up and runs off.

Mulivai and Apelu (who was sitting outside) go after him, with Summers following.

When the man trips and falls, Mulivai kicks him and Apelu stomps his head and appears to kick him to the back of his head.

Apelu goes on to kick him in the stomach.

Summers bends down to remove the man's wallet from his pocket, and Apelu stomps his right foot.

Summers examines the wallet's contents then hands it over to Mulivai, who gives it Apelu.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC asked the Crown prosecutor to replay to footage.

Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said the injured man was taken to Ipswich Hospital suffering bruising to his face and ribs. He also reported blood in his urine.

Summers was arrested at the club, and Mulivai admitted to police he had chased and kicked him, and made a comment that he believed the man punched him that night.

There was no evidence provided to support that claim.

"It was a deliberate, protracted, gratuitous episode of violence inflicted in company, that was unprovoked," Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said.

Summers was sentenced to a two-year probation order. A conviction was not recorded.

"It is a thuggish assault on a man who had to be pursued in the early hours. Brutal and cowardly," Judge Horneman-Wren said when sentencing Apelu.

Apelu was sentenced to nine months jail, immediately suspended for one year, with two years of probation.

Judge-Hornmen-Wren noted Mulivai's criminal history included malicious wounding and aggravated robbery.

Mulivai was sentenced to 12 months' jail, to be served by way of an Intensive Corrections Order.

He was ordered to pay $1500 to the victim.